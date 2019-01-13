TN tourism join hands with Isha in Pongal Celebrations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With a motive of reviving the traditional uniqueness of every Indian festivals, Isha here has been celebrating various Indian festivals at the Isha Yoga Centre with the local villagers, volunteers and public from various States and Countries.

As part of such celebrations, this year Isha celebrates Pongal (Haverst Festival) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Tourism on Jan 16 at Adiyogi, some 25 KMs from here.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in this grand celebration and people from across the world with distinct culture and religion will join the festival in a traditional manner with pots, Sugarcane, Rangoli, Traditional Games.

To mark the occasion of Mattu Pongal (Cattle Festival), 15 varieties of native cattle breeds’ like Kankarej, Kangayam, Sahiwal and Gir will be exhibited to represent the importance of cattle in our culture, a release from the Cente said.