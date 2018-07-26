  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
  • Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
  • PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
  • West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
  • Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
  • Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
  • Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Travel

Coimbatore

TN urged to bring down job order GST to 5 p.c.

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu Government among other things to bring down job order GST from 18 per cent to five per cent, as was done to the textile industry, to save the sector from working capital shortage.

These MSMEs do not have any land or building and hence mortgage to the bank are not possible for getting additional funds, it said.

In a memorandum submitted to State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar regarding issue faced by MSMEs from the GST, CODISSIA President R Ramamurthy suggested refund for pump manufacturing and to increase the minimum limit of Rs. 1 lakh to at least Rs. 2 lakh in E-way bill.

On composition scheme, though the increase of limit from Rs. 75 lakh to Rs.1.5 crore, was an excellent decision, the MSME request the GST Council to include job order and service industry into the scheme otherwise more than half of the MSMEs will not sustain, Ramamurthy said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿