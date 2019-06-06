TNAU extends application date for UG programme

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To facilitate more aspiring candidates to apply for its UG Programme, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University(TNAU) today extended the last date for uploading online applications till June 17.

The process of UG admission for the year 2019 is currently in progress on the TNAU portal since May 8 when June 7 was fixed as the last date..

With the changed schedule, the last date for submission of online application will be June 17 with three days (June 18 to 20) for editing/correction of application.

The rank list will be published on June 27, a TNAU release said.