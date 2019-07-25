Coimbatore : TNAU Offers Training With Stipend

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has sanctioned various training programmes to the Biogas Development and Training Centre at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here.

The programmes are under New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme functioning at Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute and will be for the year 2019-20, a TNAU release said Thursday

Accordingly, the university is offering training with stipend to the eligible candidates whose details should reach the university by August 31..

Under Turnkey Workers Training, suitable unemployed graduates/youth will be offered 15-day training over with daily allowance of Rs 300 and travelling allowance of Rs 700.

Under Biogas Skill Development training programme, suitable women entrepreneurs and farmers/farmers recognized groups would be trained for 10 days, with a stipend of a maximum of Rs 250 per day per trainee, it said.