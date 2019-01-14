TNAU releases new crop varieties for pongal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As a Pongal (harvest festival) gift, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Monday released 14 new crop varieties for the benefit of the farming community.

Varieties are Rice ADT 53, Rice VGD1, Little millet ATL1, Greengram VBN 4, Groundnut BSR 2, Castor YTP 1, Kadam MTP 1, Bottlegourd PLR 2, Garlic Ooty 2, Star Jasmine CO 1, Kufri Sahyadri, Banana Kaveri Saba, Kaveri Kalki, Kaveri Sugantham.

TNAU Vice Chancellor, Dr N Kumar released the varieties approved by the State Variety Release Committee of Government of Tamil Nadu.

Rice ADT 53 is a short duration variety (105 days) suitable for cultivation as transplanted rice during Kuruvai / Kodai / Navarai seasons of Tamil Nadu. The average yield obtained was 6340 kg/ha. Non lodging compact plant type, medium slender rice with high milling out turn, cooked rice is white with intermediate amylose, moderately

resistant to blast, sheath rot, stem borer and leaf folder.

Rice VGD 1 is a Semi-dwarf with 130 days duration, high tillering, non lodging plant. Cooking quality and organoleptic characters are similar to Seeragasamba. It is mildly scented and suitable for making briyani and khuska dishes. Mean yield recorded was 5,850 kg/ha. Moderately resistant to leaf folder, blast and brown spot, highly suitable for biriyani preparation.

Little Millet ATL 1 is a rainfed samai variety recommended for Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Salem and Krishnagiri districts. The mean yield was 1.590 kg/ha. Drought tolerant and suitable for mechanical harvesting, Nutrient rich grains with high milling recovery. Palatable and nutritious straw.

Greengram VBN 4 with 65 to 75 days duration suitable for cultivation throughout Tamil Nadu with a mean yield of 1,025 kg/ha. Moderately resistant to Mungbean Yellow Mosaic Virus (MYMV) and powdery mildew diseases and resistant to urdbean leaf crinkle virus disease.

Groundnut BSR 2 to Suitable for cultivation in major groundnut growing districts of Tamil Nadu in both rainfed (2,220 Kg/ha) and irrigated (2,360 kg/ha) seasons. With high oil content of 46.5%, the new variety is having high Shelling (70.2%) outturn and moderately resistant to late leaf spot and rust diseases with a duration of 110 days.

Castor YTP 1 suitable for annual and perennial cultivation, which recorded a mean yield of 1,460 kg/ha/year. High branching, bold seeded type. Resistant to wilt and tolerant to capsule borer.

Bottlegourd PLR 2 variety is of traditional type with round fruit shape and short neck. Fruits are light green in colour. It comes in 50 to 55 days and yield 42 t/ha. It does not require pandal support/training system. It is moderately resistant to fruit fly, powdery and downy mildews. It is good in taste and suited for all types of culinary preparations.

Garlic Ooty 2 is suitable for both rainfed and irrigated condition in Nilgiri District, Kodaikanal area of Dindigul and Thalavadi area of Erode districts. Pinkish tinged, oval shape bulbs.Each bulb has 15-18 bold cloves, moderately resistant to purple blotch disease and thrips and Cloves are of good quality with high allicin content (3.87 µg /g). Mean yield was 17 t/ha with 120-125 days duration.

Year-round flowering Star Jasmine CO 1 variety is recommended for cultivation in all jasmine growing regions of Tamil Nadu and recorded the highest yield of 7.40 t/ha. Flowers will be available during lean season/off-season (November-February). Good keeping quality, mild fragrance, easy to pluck and highly suitable for string-making.

A fast growing, short duration 3-5 years, multipurpose Kadam MTP 1 tree is recommended for cultivation throughout Tamil Nadu. Mean yield ranges from 1 35-175 t/ha. Highly suitable for pulp wood (3 years), plywood and splints (5 years). Fodder quality is also high.

Kufri Sahyadri a high yielding medium maturing potato variety having combined resistance to Potato Cyst Nematode and late blight suitable for cultivation in Nilgiri Hills for table as well as processing purpose. Cultivable during Summer, Autumn and Spring. The average yield ranged from 28-35 t/ha. The tuber showed good storage capacity with minimum storage loss. Released from CPRI, Ooty.

Three banana varieties are released from National Banana Research Centre, Trichy. Kaveri Kalki is a dwarf short duration variety with an annual yield of 52 – 60 t/ha. Fruit quality is on par Karpuravalli but with higher TSS. Suitable for high density planting without propping.

A drought tolerant, dual purpose (both culinary and dessert) Kaveri Saba variety is suitable for cultivation in Madurai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Thiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts. It can also be grown in saline sodic soils. High keeping quality with a green life of 7-8 days, with an yield of 58-60 t/ha.

Kaveri Sugantham Highly suitable for Eastern Ghats specially in Kollihills of Namakkal district. The yield recorded was 50 t/ha. Pseudostem is green in colour with black blotches, fruits are dark green at maturity and yellowish green at ripening, fragrant fruits, 58-60% higher yield than normal Manoranjitham and resistant to Fusarium wilt.