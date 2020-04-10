  • Download mobile app
10 Apr 2020, Edition - 1732, Friday
TNAU shifts to Remote Teaching for all Post Graduate Programmes

Covai Post Network

April 10, 2020

Coimbatore : During this crisis due to COVID 19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU) has taken the first step among the State Agricultural Universities in the country to provide uninterrupted education for masters and doctoral students by initiating remote teaching program.

After a series of successful demonstrations, TNAU Vice Chancelloer, Dr N Kumar launched “Remote Teaching Program” by using Microsoft Team Software, to teach Post Graduate students (Masters and Doctorate),  who are now safely staying in their homes spread across 10 States of India apart from different places in Tamil Nadu.

By far, a total number of 344 masters students from 33 disciplines and 172 doctoral scholars from 29 disciplines would be benefited with this uninterrupted education.

During the launching, the Vice-Chancellor remarked that student-teacher interactions could work quite well at times, which would be a replica of a face-to-face lecture by adopting a simple interaction module “Microsoft Team”,. 

