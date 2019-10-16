TNAU signs MoU with PCRA on fuel conservation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), here signed an MoU with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, focusing on fuel conservation.

Under the 3-year agreement, TNAU will conduct seminars and workshop, focusing on fuel conservation in use of tractors, home appliances, pump sets and other form of equipment which are used in day today life.

The MoU was signed in the presence of TNAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. N Kumar and Cherian Joseph, Additional Director and Regional Coordinator of Association Southern Region and by senior officials from the University and PCRA.