TNEB official gets 4-year jail for accepting bribe

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A special court here today sentenced a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board official to undergo four years imprisonment for accepting bribe some three years ago.

The prosecution case was that Manivel, an assistant engineer, has demanded Rs 15,000 from a woman to give power connection to an extended building in 2014.

Though the woman, Velammal paid Rs 5,000, Manivel refused to give power connection till she paid the full amount..

On advice of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Velammal called Manivel and agreed to pay the balance amount on January 3, 2015. The official was caught red handed while accepting the tainted money.

Special Judge John Mino sentenced the accused to undergo four years imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 20,000

Manivel was lodged in the Central Jail here.