Tourists flock to Courtallam falls

Courtallam falls, which had been closed for the past nine months due to the lockdown, reopened yesterday with various restrictions and more than 1,000 tourists flocked to the popular tourist destination.

All tourist sites in Coimbatore were closed due to the coronavirus spread. As a result, tourists were not allowed to visit Courtallam despite adequate water supply. The Tamil Nadu government had permitted to open tourist destinations with restrictions since the last 20 days. However, the movement of wildlife on the way to the Courtallam falls in the forest is being monitored.

The forest department has confirmed that there is no wildlife movement in the waterfall areas. Courtallam reopened yesterday after nine months. The forest department has imposed various restrictions on tourists visiting the falls.

At the entrance, tourists are allowed only after their body temperatures are checked and they have to sport a mask. Those who do not have a helmet can pay at the ticket counter to get one. Before boarding a vehicle from the Sadivayal area to the waterfall, the belongings are inspected to see if tourists are carrying prohibited items, including plastic.

Tourists are taken to the waterfall with 20 per bus. The long queue at the entrance is stopped at individual intervals and an entrance fee of Rs 50 is charged.