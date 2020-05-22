Trade unions in Coimbatore protest increase in working hours

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, May 22 : Protesting against increasing the working hours from eight to 12 hours, representative of major trade unions today staged a demonstration against the Centre.

Holding placards, the members various central trade unions, led by AITUC State secretary and former CPI MLA, M Arumugham accused the exploitation of the Covid-19m situation to enhance the working hours, which favoured Corporate and big businesses.

Stating that the governments in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haruyana. HImachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have increased the working hours to 12 hours. Arumugham said that the decision favouring the corporate houses should be immediately withdrawn.

Arumugham also asked the Centre to withdraw its decision to hand over pubic sector undertakings to private sector, failingh which a massive nationwide agitation will be organised.

The demonstration also demanded proper train facilities to the migrant workers to reach their homes shouyld be provided along with necessary food and drinking water.

V R Balasundaram of INTUC, HMS Rajamani, CITU S Krishnamurthy MLF Thiagarajan and APF P Mani were among those participated

in the demopnstration at Telegraph Office near Collectorate.

Similar demonstration was held near Labour Welfare Boardin

Ramnanathapuram, where the unions demanded Rs.7,500 as relief

to those workers in unorganised sectors.