17 Jul 2019, Edition - 1464, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Traffic police gets body cameras

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2019

Coimbatore : The city traffic police Wednesday received cameras, which have to be worn on the body, so that transparency is ensured in the monitoring of traffic violations.

The cameras will help to monitor the traffic violations on line and also the activities of the policemen wearing the cameras, City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said.

The footage of cameras is available online which can help to monitor and control traffic offences and also watch the police personnel on duty whether they are indulging any activities like corruption, he said.

Initially 20 cameras were handed over, sponsored by an NGO, Uyir, which is taking steps to monitor traffic offences by installing cameras at strategic points, like signals and junctions.

