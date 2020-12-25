Traffic to be diverted on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam roads

Covai Post Network

In lieu of the Koundampalayam flyover works, District Collector Rajamani said vehicles plying on the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam roads will be diverted for the first two months from January 12.

Government and private buses will run on this alternative route.

Vehicles going from Coimbatore to Mettupalayam has to use this route:

Sai Baba Temple – Lake – Velandipalayam – KNG Puthur – Kanuvai – Appanaickenpalayam- Thudiyalur- Mettupalayam. (Or)

Sai Baba Temple – Lake – Velandipalayam – KNG Puthur – GN Mills – Thudiyalur- Mettupalayam. (Or) go through TVS-GCD -Thadagam Road – Kanuvai – Thudiyalur- Mettupalayam.

Vehicles coming from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore will have to use this route:

Thudiyalur- Vellakinar – Urumandampalayam – Udayampalayam – Maniyakkaranpalayam – Ganapathy – Gandhipuram. Or go through Gounder Mills – Urumandampalayam – Udayampalayam – Maniyakkaranpalayam – Sanganur Eru (manure) Company – Gandhipuram. Thus, stated the Collector.

Only two-wheelers and ambulances are allowed on the Mettupalayam road as usual.