03 Oct 2019, Edition - 1542, Thursday
Coimbatore

Training centre on capital market partnering with NSE opened here

Covai Post Network

October 3, 2019

Coimbatore : In order to provide practical orientation to students, investors and those interested in capital market, the city based ACS Capital Market Academy opened its training centre Thursday.

The Academy has partnered with National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) in this connection and the Centre was opened by NSE Regional Head, South, B Gourishankar.

As part of its main objectives–better educated, better infomed investors and make the investors make the India capital market, safe transparent, vibrant and efficient, NSE has initiated lot of measures to change the culture of investment in the capital market, an NSE release said.

As an accredited institute, Academy conduct the courses at the institute and also at the College premises so that large number of students benefit not only acquiring knowledge by also get best employment opportunities, it said.

