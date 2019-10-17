  • Download mobile app
17 Oct 2019
Travel

Coimbatore

Trains on Nilgiris Mountain Rail section cancelled for three days

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2019

Coimbatore : Due to heavy rain and landslides at different locations on Nilgiris Mountain Rail section, train services on Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam route were cancelled for three days from October 18.

Train No 56136 (Mettupalaiyam- Udagamandalam) and 56137 ( Udagamandalam- Mettupalayam) were cancelled from October 18 to October 20, following landslide and falling of trees on the track, due to rains.

Train No. 11014 Coimbatore to Lokmaniya Tilak Terminus Kurla Express Journey commencing on October 18 is fully cancelled due to want of pairing rake Train No.11013 Lokmaniya Tilak–Coimbatore Kurla express.

