28 Dec 2018, Edition - 1263, Friday
TRAI’s orders are not applicable in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2018

Cable TV operators in Coimbatore strictly opposes to implement the recent mandate of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), that was intended to facilitate the consumers a provision to choose the desired channels alone and pay according to their usage, effective from Jan 2019.

Though the public in general is wholeheartedly welcoming the TRAI mandate as well as the Tamil Nadu Arasu cable service introduced in the interest of the common man which will be quite comfortable in selecting a few channels of his choice and at best the monthly service charges will not exceed Rs. 150/-, It seems like the cable operators are bent upon sabotaging the schemes introduced by both the Central and State governments.

