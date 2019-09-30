Trans Anal Minimally Invasive Surgery (TAMIS) performed on 59-year-old

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city hospital claimed to have successfully treated a 59-year old female, who was suffering from rectal bleeding while passing motion for the last 18 months.

The patient, from Tirupur came down to Anurag Hospital here where Dr John AC Thanakumar carried out a MRI scan and colonoscopy that revealed that the swelling was limited to the anal surface and had not extended beyond.

Another hospital had earlier advised advised multiple operations, which included open abdominal surgery with a side opening for colostomy bag and surgery again after 6 months.

As part of the procedure, Trans Anal Minimally Invasive Surgery, a magnified view of the swelling which caused the bleeding, was first identified using a laparoscopic camera through the anal orifice. The mass was then removed, Thanakumar said.

In this type of surgery, abdominal incisions, as well as the need for giving colostomy, opening in the side for passage of stools can be avoided and additionally early recovery is the advantage of the procedure, he added.

Another male patient from the city had also faced similar problem and after the successful minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery he is back to leading a normal life, Thanakumar said adding that while the surgical procedure may seem simple when explained, it is an advanced operation which requires skill, experience and the right kind of equipment.