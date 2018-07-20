  • Download mobile app

20 Jul 2018

Coimbatore

Travel Tours opens retail store in city

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Travel Tours, the flagship leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions – Indian subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group Australia, opened its first retail store here on Friday.

The inauguration marks Travel Tours’ third store in Tamil Nadu after Chennai, strategically expanding the brand’s presence in key cities, overall taking the foot print to 29 stores in India, FCM Travel Solutions, India Director, Shravan Gupta told reporters.

Catering to the demands of Indian travellers seeking unbeatable pricing and quality, the new store offers both customised vacations and group holiday packages, he said.

The services include flights, hotels, holidays, visa assistance, foreign exchange, tailor-made (FIT) and group tour (GIT) packages, cruise vacations, themed holidays such as honeymoon, adventure, culinary and much more, Gupta said.

