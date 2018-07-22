Tremor of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale felt in Salem and nearby areas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A mild tremor was experienced at various places, particularly near Mettur Dam in nearby Salem District, after an earth quake at the magnitude of 3.3 on Richter scale, even as panic gripped in and around the areas.

The tremor was felt at Thivattipatti, Ammapettai, Omalur, Tharamangalam and Kannangurichi for a few seconds around 7.50 AM, official sources said.

Feeling the impact, the people came out of their house and took shelter on the streets, police said.

It was also felt in and around Mettur dam, which was brimming to full, leading to people coming out in panic, they said.

The magnitude of the tremor was not recorded, as the siesmograph installed in Salem District collector’s office was out of order. However, the

official sources, quoting available information said that the tremor was recorded as 3.3 on Richter scale and there was no no cause for concern in the area.

Meanwhile, PWD officials are inspecting the dam area for safety in view of the tremors. they said.

Tremor was also felt in a few places in nearby Dharmapuri district.