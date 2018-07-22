  • Download mobile app

22 Jul 2018, Edition - 1104, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Coimbatore

Tremor of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale felt in Salem and nearby areas

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A mild tremor was experienced at various places, particularly near Mettur Dam in nearby Salem District, after an earth quake at the magnitude of 3.3 on Richter scale, even as panic gripped in and around the areas.

The tremor was felt at Thivattipatti, Ammapettai, Omalur, Tharamangalam and Kannangurichi for a few seconds around 7.50 AM, official sources said.

Feeling the impact, the people came out of their house and took shelter on the streets, police said.

It was also felt in and around Mettur dam, which was brimming to full, leading to people coming out in panic, they said.

The magnitude of the tremor was not recorded, as the siesmograph installed in Salem District collector’s office was out of order. However, the
official sources, quoting available information said that the tremor was recorded as 3.3 on Richter scale and there was no no cause for concern in the area.

Meanwhile, PWD officials are inspecting the dam area for safety in view of the tremors. they said.

Tremor was also felt in a few places in nearby Dharmapuri district.

