TTE honoured for his alertness, averting major mishap

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A ticket checking staff averted a major train mishap in the city and was rewarded for his alertness

R Gurusamy, working as travelling ticket examiner in train 12673 Cheran Express coming to the city detected a rail cut in the adjacent line while the train was approaching Coimbatore Junction on June 22

He conveyed the message immediately to station authorities and the control office, which in turn sent the section engineer to the spot immediately. The rail cut was confirmed and caution of 30 kmph was imposed till repair, averting derailment, a Salem divisional statement said.

Officers appreciated the alertness of the staff and additional divisional railway manager A Annadurai presented a cash award and certificate of merit to Gurusamy today.