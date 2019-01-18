Two accused in gold heist sent to police custody for six days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two accused involved in the highway robbery, in which Rs.98 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments were looted, were sent to police custody for six days.

The accused–Tamilselvan and Jaiprakash-had surrendered before Madras High Court a week ago and were brought to Coimbatore by K G Chavadi police, who are investigating the case.

Both of them were produced before 7th Judicial Magistrate here this morning and police sought custody for 10 days to interrogate them. Magistrate R Pandy allowed police to take the accused into custody for six days and directed to produce them on January 24.

The ornaments, belonging to Kalyan Jewellers, were looted by a 10-member gang while being transported to the city from Thrissur in Kerala on January 7 at K G Chavadi on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch police in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh had arrested a mother and son duo–Suma and Ahmad Salim, from railway station there with Rs 60 lakh worth ornaments, police sources here said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both, belonging to Tiruvallur District in Tamil Nadu had link in the gold heist, even as police are interrogating six more persons in this connection, they said.