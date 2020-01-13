  • Download mobile app
13 Jan 2020
Two and half year old boy dies after falling in canal in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 13, 2020

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a two and half year old boy was drowned in a canal near Kottur in the district, Monday.

The 42-year old Chitradevi, a resident of Anamalai, had gone to her mother’s place in Pongaliyur near Kottur and the boy, Harshavardhan was playing with the hens in front of the house, police said.

As the boy was not not found near the house, the mother searched in the neighbourhood, but found the boy was floating in the water in a canal.

Though she retrieved the boy and taken to the Government hospital, doctors there declared him brought dead, police said.

