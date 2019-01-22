  • Download mobile app
22 Jan 2019, Edition - 1288, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ex-Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn has been in detention since his shocking arrest on November 19
  • Lokpal would have prevented ‘Rafale scam’: Anna Hazare
  • Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K
  • Sena Leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that they will be holding a special screening of Thackeray film for PM Modi in Delhi
Travel

Coimbatore

Two asphyxiated to death while cleaning septic tank

Covai Post Network

January 22, 2019

Coimbatore : Two workers were asphyxiated to death while cleaning a septic tank in a housing unit in Singanallur in the city on Tuesday.

According to police, the Tirunagar residents welfare association had engaged four workers to clean the tank.

As one of the workers, Murugan developed breathlessness and swooned in the tank, his brother, Pandidurai, tried to pull out Murugan. However he also swooned and died by inhaling poisonous gas, they said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent for postmortem.

A few people complained that the workers were on the job without proper safety devices and further investigations are on, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿