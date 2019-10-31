Two day confluence of school leaders begins tomorrow in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 2nd edition of School Leaders meet beginning here Friday will deliberate on how to ensure that education is aligned with the expectations of the industry.

With the theme “decoding education 4.0” the two day Confluence of School Leaders 2019, will also deliberate on how the children are equipped with the necessary knowledge.

A total of 150 principals drawn across from various CBSE schools from around the country will participate in the event, M Girish, President Kovai Sahodaya Schools Complex, the organisors, told reporters here Thursday.

With world changing rapidly with the advent of various new technologies the confluence will see eminent experts in education field deliberate in the event, Girish said.

The basic objective of the confluence is to learn, collaborate, and grow as a part of the community of school leaders and the event will be an opportunity to listen to and learn from eminent speakers from the field of academia and

technology, he said.

The key focus areas of the confluence include, Thinking Schools’: Educating Society ‘Skills’ Today: ‘Jobs’ Tomorrow, Empowering Teachers for Education 4.0 and School Leadership for Education 4.0.