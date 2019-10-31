  • Download mobile app
31 Oct 2019, Edition - 1570, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Girish Chandra Murmu, RK Mathur set to take oath as 1st Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh UTs.
  • Mayawati on the backfoot: Why the UP by-polls should send alarm bells ringing for BSP.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Technology Exhibition Site in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two day confluence of school leaders begins tomorrow in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 31, 2019

Coimbatore : The 2nd edition of School Leaders meet beginning here Friday will deliberate on how to ensure that education is aligned with the expectations of the industry.

With the theme “decoding education 4.0” the two day Confluence of School Leaders 2019, will also deliberate on how the children are equipped with the necessary knowledge.

A total of 150 principals drawn across from various CBSE schools from around the country will participate in the event, M Girish, President Kovai Sahodaya Schools Complex, the organisors, told reporters here Thursday.

With world changing rapidly with the advent of various new technologies the confluence will see eminent experts in education field deliberate in the event, Girish said.

The basic objective of the confluence is to learn, collaborate, and grow as a part of the community of school leaders and the event will be an opportunity to listen to and learn from eminent speakers from the field of academia and
technology, he said.

The key focus areas of the confluence include, Thinking Schools’: Educating Society ‘Skills’ Today: ‘Jobs’ Tomorrow, Empowering Teachers for Education 4.0 and School Leadership for Education 4.0. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿