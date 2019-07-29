  • Download mobile app
29 Jul 2019, Edition - 1476, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Government eyes non-NDA parties, walkouts to clinch triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
  • Sukma: Two Maoists have been gunned down.
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11:24am after smoke was detected in the House.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two-day RPF sniffer dog contest begins

Covai Post Network

July 29, 2019

Coimbatore : A total 41 sniffer dogs of Railway Protection Force, from different divisions of Southern Railway are participating in the regional level competitions.

The two-day competition is being held at the RPF Dog Training Academy at Podanur here.

German shepherd, Doberman and Labrador Retriever are among the dogs and competition will be held for their ability to sniff, obedience, discipline and other aspects.

The winners will get the opportunity to participate at the national level competitions later this year.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿