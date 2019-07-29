Two-day RPF sniffer dog contest begins

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total 41 sniffer dogs of Railway Protection Force, from different divisions of Southern Railway are participating in the regional level competitions.

The two-day competition is being held at the RPF Dog Training Academy at Podanur here.

German shepherd, Doberman and Labrador Retriever are among the dogs and competition will be held for their ability to sniff, obedience, discipline and other aspects.

The winners will get the opportunity to participate at the national level competitions later this year.