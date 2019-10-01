  • Download mobile app
01 Oct 2019, Edition - 1540, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Two die of electrocution while vacating house

Covai Post Network

October 1, 2019

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, two persons died of electrocution, while shifting their household articles to another location in Jeeva Nagar in the city, Tuesday.

According to police, the persons were staying in a group of houses in an encroached land, which the Corporation started evicting since two months.

As the corporation officials, who gave the deadline to them this day, arrived two youths were busy packing their belongings to shift them to Keeranatham, where Slum Clearance Board allotted house to them.

In the melee, both got electrocuted and died on the spot, after they came into contact with a loose electric wire, police said.

Meanwhile, the corporation stopped eviction of the houses, following intervention of CPIM MP P R Natarajan, who sought time till October four.

Of the 247 houses, only 98 house remained to be vacated.

