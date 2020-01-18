  • Download mobile app
18 Jan 2020
Coimbatore

Two held for attempting to sexually assault a minor in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 18, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 18 : Two youths were arrested on Saturday for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl student near Annur, about 35 Kms from here.

According to police, the 13-year old girl eighth standard student was taken by a local, who is known to her to a maize farm Friday evening. Seeing them, another local also followed the duo, police said. As both attempted to sexually assault her, the girl screamed, attracting a few persons from neighbourhood, they said.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station in Thudiyalur and arrested the duo identified as Kalidas and Aravind, both aged 23 years, in the early hours of Saturday. Cases under POCSO Act were registered against them and further investigations on, they said.

