Two held for shooting down elephant, two more elephants found dead

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two brothers were arrested Thursday for shooting a female elephant dead in their farm near Kandiyur in Mettupalayam

in the district.

On information about the elephant lying dead and bleeding from left ear, forest department officials, with veterinarian rushed to the spot at Thekkampatti, some 50 Kms from here.

Postmortem carried out by Dr Sukumar, revealed that the 25-year old elephant was shot dead, as a sharp edged metal piece was found pierced in its brain, through left ear, department sources said.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two brothers, owning the farm, who said to have confessed that they shot the pachyderm, which was entering the land and destroying the produces.

Meanwhile, the department officials in Sirumugai range, some 20 kms from Kandiyur, rushed after hearing that the carcass of another female elephant was found lying there.

The cause of the death will be known after autopsy, they said.

In another case, a carcass of a male elephant was found in a private bamboo resorts around Masinaguri in Nilgiris district.

The death appears to be due to electrocution as the elephant might have tried to pull bamboo shoots and might have touched a live wire or fence.

The tusks are intact and results of the post-mortem will reveal the cause of death, they said.