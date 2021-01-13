  • Download mobile app
13 Jan 2021
Coimbatore

Two held under POCSO for assaulting minor girl

Covai Post Network

January 13, 2021

Two men were arrested by the Coimbatore City Police on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The accused were identified as R. Mathivanan (26), who hails from a residential area near Telungupalayam in Coimbatore and S. Vijayakumar (24), a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Somayanur.

The class VII student from a colony near Telungupalayam was assaulted by the duo on multiple occasions. A member of the Child Welfare Committee made a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West, post which the arrests were made and judicial remand was successfully sought.

