Two held under POCSO for assaulting minor girl

Covai Post Network

Two men were arrested by the Coimbatore City Police on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The accused were identified as R. Mathivanan (26), who hails from a residential area near Telungupalayam in Coimbatore and S. Vijayakumar (24), a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Somayanur.

The class VII student from a colony near Telungupalayam was assaulted by the duo on multiple occasions. A member of the Child Welfare Committee made a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West, post which the arrests were made and judicial remand was successfully sought.