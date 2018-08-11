11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
- Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
- Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
Two killed in auto-car collision near Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 11, 2018
Coimbatore : Two persons were killed and two injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided head-on with a car in Karumathampatti on the outskirts.
The dead were identified as Muniyappan and Sivakami, police said.
The injured were admitted to nearby hospital.