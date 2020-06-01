Two special trains departed from Coimbatore junction after 68 days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After a gap of 68 days, Railways today started operation of two special trains from the city-one to Katpadi and another to Mayiladuthurai, following strictly the lock down restricts.

The Katpadi Intercity left Coimbatore at 6.15 Am with 117 passengers, as against the reserved 187, railway sources said.

Similarly, the Mayiladuthurai Janashatabdi Express had good patronage, as nearly 800 passengers left in the train.

The train services were stopped across India from March 25 following the Coronavirus scare and strict restriction imposed on travelling.

Almost all the passengers were either stranded in and around Coimbatore due to lock down or going to see their relatives, including old parents and children.

The passengers, some holding babies, were very keen to follow social distancing and wear masks so that there was no possibility of spread of virus.