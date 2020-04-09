Two tigers found dead in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Carcasses of two tigers were found lying in Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the district on the night of Wednesday.

According to police, one of the tigers was found lying dead in Pothamadai beat by the forest officials in night rounds.

The team also found another tiger lying dead at some distance, they said Thursday.

The officials have taken viscera of the tigers, both identical age of eight years and sent for testing to know the real cause of the death. The animals were later burnt there itself.

The officials suspect that the both the animals were killed after administering poison, they said.