  • Download mobile app
09 Apr 2020, Edition - 1731, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #Coronavirus ‘drastically altered’ India’s growth outlook: RBI
  • Plea in SC seeks to nationalise all healthcare facilities in India till COVID-19 is contained
  • Kerala looks at plasma from recovered patients to treat the sick person
  • U.P CM Yogi Adityanath to chair a key cabinet meeting on COVID-19 via video-conferencing at 5 pm today.
  • ASHA worker attacked in Belagavi for collecting health data.
  • Students of Classes 1 to 9, Class 11 to be promoted, no results to be declared: Himachal Pradesh Government
  • Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking medical assistance from India in the fight against COVID-19
Travel

Coimbatore

Two tigers found dead in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Covai Post Network

April 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Carcasses of two tigers were found lying in Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the district on the night of Wednesday.

According to police, one of the tigers was found lying dead in Pothamadai beat by the forest officials in night rounds.

The team also found another tiger lying dead at some distance, they said Thursday.

The officials have taken viscera of the tigers, both identical age of eight years and sent for testing to know the real cause of the death. The animals were later burnt there itself.

The officials suspect that the both the animals were killed after administering poison, they said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿