Two truckloads of medical waste from Kerala seized

Coimbatore : Two trucks carrying medical waste from Kerala, to be dumped in Tamil Nadu were detained by Podanur police in the city.

Following increased incidents of medical waste dumping, the police have been keeping vigil on the border areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As part of the exercise, the police on night rounds stopped two trucks near Pillayapuram, off Palakkad main road, in the wee hours of Monday..

A search revealed medical and plastic wastes in the trucks, one carrying Karnataka registration and another Tamil Nadu number plate. Both the trucks were seized and their drivers detained to ascertain the sources of the waste, police said.