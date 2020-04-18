Two wheeler mechanics, petty tea shops most affected due to lockdown

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Besides all the other industries that have been hit due to coronavirus scare, one the most affected workers are the two-wheeler mechanics, particularly thousands of those working on roadsides.

These section of mechanics, with one or two assistants, earned a minimum of Rs.1,000 to Rs.1,500 per day and get Rs.300 to Rs.500 for themselves, this after paying nearly Rs.250 to Rs.400 to their assistants.

However, with lesser movement of two-wheelers, their business is totally affected and they are left with no means of income for their livelihood, Prakash, an owner of such workshop in Kovaipudur area in the city, says.

The money earned daily was adequate only for the daily house expenses and many a time some of the customers keep arrears, making it difficult to eke livelihood as the mechanics themselves have to purchase spare parts, blocking the hard earned money, he said.

The assistants were paid from the money received from petty works like galvanising the punctured tyres and repairs, usually, starting trouble.

Another section hit due to the coronavirus is the petty tea shops set up on road side on small pushing cart.

With floating population in almost all areas, they used to survive by selling tea, snacks like samosa, bonda and bajji. However, the lock down splashed water in their business and it has become very difficult to both the ends meet and support the famkly, Arulprakash, who has a shop on Avanashi Road, said.

Being the summer season, a can of butter milk supported their business. However, that is also not possible now, he laments.

Majority of the barbers also felt the pinch of lock down, as the administration ordered to close down their shops . Though the Govenrment has permitted to run the shop, the people are afraid to visit the shop for the fear of having direct

face to face contact while having hair cut or shave, Perumal said.