17 Apr 2020, Edition - 1739, Friday
Two-year old leopard killed by another leopard in Coimbatore forest range 

Covai Post Network

April 17, 2020

Coimbatore : A two year old leopard was found lying dead in a forest area near Anubavi Subramanian temple, with serious injuries on the body.

The forest rangers on evening rounds noticed the carcass of the male leopard yesterday and informed senior forest department officials.

The department officials went to the spot around 9 AM today and postmortem was carried out by veterinarians Dr Prabhakara and Dr Sukumar in the presence of NGOs.

The officials suspect that the leopard died in fight with another leopard and the carcass was burnt there. 

