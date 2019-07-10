Two youths arrested for torture of a girl

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two youths were arrested today for harassing and torturing a girl in their community for going with two boys belonging to another community in a two wheeler.

The girl had lodged a complaint Tuesday that the youths, Safiullah and Mohamed Ibrahim had stopped her, while going with two youths on July seven in the city, police said. Giving a lecture to her on the religion, they threatened to beat her and her mother with belt, they said.

The youths also threatened and reportedly assaulted the duo, who had taken the girl on the motorcycle, police said.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Safiullah and Mohammed Ibrahim and registered cases under Atrocities Against Women Act and also under IPC section 342, 294 (b), 323, 324 and 506 (i). Search is on for two more involved in the case, they said.

The accused were remanded and lodged in the central jail, they said