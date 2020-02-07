  • Download mobile app
07 Feb 2020, Edition - 1669, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities seeking a fresh date for hanging the convicts.
  • Our commitment towards infrastructure investment is very clearly laid out: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
  • Srinagar grenade blast: 3 people have been arrested for lobbing grenade.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two youths from Kerala held with MDMD, LSD near college

Covai Post Network

February 7, 2020

Coimbatore : Two youths, hailing from Palakkad in neighbouring Kerala were taken into custody Thursday for possessing drugs to be supplied to the college students in the city.

Based on the information that a gang from Palakkad was bringing drugs like MDMD and LSD to sell to the college students on Avanashi Road, a team from Drug Prevention Unit kept a tight vigil there.

Growing suspicious over the moment of two youths, the officials nabbed two youths near a college in Peelamedu and on search found MDMD tablets and small LSD laced mats, police said.

The youth, identified as Deepak (23) and Srijith (21) hailing from Palakkad district, have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Based on preliminary information given by them, search was on for two more member of the gang, Further investigations on, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿