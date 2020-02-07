Two youths from Kerala held with MDMD, LSD near college

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two youths, hailing from Palakkad in neighbouring Kerala were taken into custody Thursday for possessing drugs to be supplied to the college students in the city.

Based on the information that a gang from Palakkad was bringing drugs like MDMD and LSD to sell to the college students on Avanashi Road, a team from Drug Prevention Unit kept a tight vigil there.

Growing suspicious over the moment of two youths, the officials nabbed two youths near a college in Peelamedu and on search found MDMD tablets and small LSD laced mats, police said.

The youth, identified as Deepak (23) and Srijith (21) hailing from Palakkad district, have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Based on preliminary information given by them, search was on for two more member of the gang, Further investigations on, they said.