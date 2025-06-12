UGRO Capital Expands Tamil Nadu Presence with 15 New Branches

Covai Post Network

UGRO Capital, a leading DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, is proud to announce the opening of fifteen new branches across Tamil Nadu, further solidifying its commitment to financial inclusion and last-mile credit delivery.

With this strategic expansion, UGRO Capital’s branch network in Tamil Nadu grows to an impressive 63, making it the state with the highest number of UGRO branches.

The newly opened branches in Chengalpet, Mettupalayam, Sulur, Usilampatti, Virudhnagar, Panruti, Pondicherry, Virudhachalam, Attur, Salem, Vazhapadi, Tanjore, Ambur, Arani and Gudiyattamaim to address the unsolved credit needs of MSMEs in these regions. This initiative underscores UGRO Capital’s mission to enable underserved MSMEs to access affordable credit and scale their businesses.

Tamil Nadu’s MSME ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in India, contributing significantly to the state and national economy. With over 4.7 million registered MSMEs, Tamil Nadu ranks third in the country, accounting for 8% of India’s MSMEs and employing nearly 10.9% of the total registered workforce. The state’s diverse industrial landscape spans sectors such as textiles, automobiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, and light engineering, making it a hub for innovation and growth.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. J Sathiayan, Chief Business Officer – Micro Enterprises, UGRO Capital, said, “Tamil Nadu has always been pivotal for UGRO Capital, and the addition of these fifteen branches reflects our unwavering confidence in the state’s MSME potential. By leveraging advanced data analytics and innovative lending models, we aim to bridge the credit gap for small businesses and contribute to their growth journey.

Our expansion ensures that financial inclusion reaches even the remotest corners, empowering local businesses and fostering regional development.”

UGRO Capital’s branch network in Tamil Nadu along with these fifteen new branches are projected to serve over 10,000 MSMEs by the end of FY25, driving job creation and fostering economic growth in the region. These branches are equipped to support small businesses and address their credit needs.

UGRO branches offer business loans ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore, the company has also launched Roof top solar loans and Equipment Finance and Machinery loans, enabling businesses to invest, expand, and access new markets.

Tamil Nadu’s MSMEs have shown remarkable resilience and adaptability, contributing significantly to India’s economic fabric. UGRO Capital’s branch expansion aims to complement this entrepreneurial spirit by addressing critical credit gaps and promoting financial literacy.

Through its robust presence in the state, UGRO Capital reaffirms its commitment to being a catalyst for economic growth and a trusted partner for Tamil Nadu’s MSMEs.As UGRO Capital continues to strengthen its footprint in Tamil Nadu, the focus remains on fostering an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem where every small business has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.