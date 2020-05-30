Unemployed engineering graduate arrested for placing pork in front of Coimbatore temples 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 48-year old engineering graduate has been arrested for placing pork in front of two temples on Sullivan street in the city yesterday.

Identified as S Hari Ramprakash of Kaundapalayam, preliminary inquiry revealed that he did not belong to any religious and casteist organisations, police said in a release Saturday.

He appeared to be mentally upset due to some family dispute and the arrest was made yesterday evening itself after going through the CCTV footage, which suggested that a man was placing the carry bags and returning on a motorcycle, police said.

He was traced and held based on the motor cycle registration number.

The raw meat was placed in front of Venugopala Krishnaswamy Temple and Sri Raghavendra Temple.

He was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage

religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298

(uttering words etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.