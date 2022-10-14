Union Agricultural Minister meets farmers of the nationally acclaimed FPO Velliangiri Uzhavan, at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The Union Agricultural minister Mr Narendra Singh Tomar visited the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Oct 14. He was honored with a ceremonial shawl by the heads, directors and volunteers of the Velliangiri Uzhavan FPO. The farmers of the FPO expressed their gratitude for the various measures taken to support FPOs, and requested the minister for continual support for this game-changing initiative.

The Union Minister took time out to visit the Dyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi and Adiyogi and pay obeisance.