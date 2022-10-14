  • Download mobile app
15 Oct 2022, Edition - 2650, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi reports 88 new cases, 82 recoveries & zero deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate at 1.01%
  • India sharpens stand on Ukraine war but business as usual with Russia
  • Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.
Travel

Coimbatore

Union Agricultural Minister meets farmers of the nationally acclaimed FPO Velliangiri Uzhavan, at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2022

Share

The Union Agricultural minister Mr Narendra Singh Tomar visited the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Oct 14. He was honored with a ceremonial shawl by the heads, directors and volunteers of the Velliangiri Uzhavan FPO. The farmers of the FPO expressed their gratitude for the various measures taken to support FPOs, and requested the minister for continual support for this game-changing initiative.

The Union Minister took time out to visit the Dyanalinga, Linga Bhairavi and Adiyogi and pay obeisance.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿