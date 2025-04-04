Union Bank of India inaugurates its 19th Zonal office in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank of India

A.Manimekhalai inaugurated the new Zonal office by lighting the lamp in City.

Union Bank of India, which has been operating successfully since 1919, now has hundreds of branches across India, offering various new schemes such as personal loans, home loans, and business loans.

Now,a new zonal office has been opened in the Ramanathapuram area.The inauguration ceremony of the 19th zonal office was attended by MD and CEO Manimekhalai, coimbatore zonal head SA Rajkumar, Chennai zonal head Satyaben Behera, Coimbatore Regional head S.S.Lavanya and other DGM’s, AGM’s, Bank Officials.

Coimbatore will now serve as the zonal office covering 280 branches across five regional office situated in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Trichy, Madurai and Tirunelveli.