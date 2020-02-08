  • Download mobile app
09 Feb 2020
Mobile application development
Coimbatore

Union textile secretary to take inputs from Coimbatore industrialists for new textile policy      

Covai Post Network

February 8, 2020

Coimbatore : With the framing of new National Textile Policy under process, the textile secretary, Ravi Capoor will be on a one-day visit to the city to take suggestions and opinions from the captains of the industry on February 12.

Though majority of the problems have already been discussed at the higher level, including the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in December last year, there existed issues to be resolved, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman, T Rajkumar told reporters here Saturday. 

All the textile-related association across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are invited to participate, particularly weavers, for
a session with the secretary, so that they can get solution to their problems, he said. 

On the present textile scenario, Rajkumar said that the Indian textile industry will be able to cash in on the slowdown in the sector in China, which was facing the problem of Coronovirus, as almost all the industries, exports and imports were closed down there.

Stating that inquiries have already started coming  from the countries doing business with China, he said that Indian textile industry, if tapped early can increase the business at least by 25 to 30 per cent.

Welcoming the major parts of the budget for textiles sector, Rajkumar said that it was essential to increase the production level of man made fibre and filament from the current level of four billion kgs to 12 billions to achieve the textile business size of 350 billion USD by 2025.  

