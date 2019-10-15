Unity rally musician pledges support for animal sanctuary

Covai Post Network

During a stopover at Coimbatore during the ‘One India My India’ rally, musician, Shailendra Singh pledged substantial support to a young animal activist.

The ‘One India. My India’ rally undertaken by artiste, musician and brand guru Shailendra Singh, which kicked off from Kanyakumari on Gandhi Jayanti, received a warm welcome in Coimbatore last week.

The people who gathered there were enthused when he went out, as part of the rally theme, to be with the “unsung heroes of every city”.

Among them were young Sai Vignesh, an animal lover and activist who desires to start a sanctuary for abandoned animals. He proposes to go for crowd-funding to take forward this project.

“It was wonderful to meet this young activist and animal lover who has been trying to save abandoned animals from the age of five. So inspiring to see how somebody so young has such a clear vision and heart full of love for others.”

As part of ensuring that Sai realises his dream, Singh is learnt to have offered big support through an undisclosed amount.

The 7,000-km rally will cover 11 States and 15 cities where he will meet local unsung and community heroes and spread the message of unity, love and harmony.

Singh said the rally was totally apolitical and self-funded. Commenting on its uniqueness, he said it is a never-done-before journey to unite billions of Indians through music.

Singh’s is a road trip “to bind India together” and spread the message of ‘no caste’, ‘no creed’. This he does through his defining music.

It was recently that he created a music video called One India. Ek Bharat Mera Bharat Anthem4Good with music composer Mithoon and singers Sukhwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal and Godswill.