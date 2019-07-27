US-China trade war; chance for India to boost textile exports

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The trade war between USA and China has provided a good opportunity for India in the textile sector, Indian Texpreneurs Federation Convenor Prabhu Dhamodaran said Saturday.



With 260 billion US dollars global exports of textile articles, the exports from China to the US had gone down by three to four per cent in the last five months, which has opened up the opportunity for Indian textile manufacturers,Prabhu said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2nd edition of National Textile Conclave,

aimed at creating awareness and spreading the principle of Japanese ‘5S system’ and quality circle principles, organised by Quality Circle Forum Of India (QCFI) here.

However, the manufacturers, following structural changes, have to shift their

focus, like value added products in apparel segment and large scale apparel

manufacturing, which would reduce the cost in basic commodity apparels, he said.

Increase of one billion dollar export from India would help in generating 1.5 lakh new jobs, he pointed out.

Prabhu said that there was a need to strengthen the basics of Tamil Nadu

textile sector like like manufacturing excellence, consistent quality and continuous improvement to match the moving benchmarks,



QCFI Executive Director, D K. Srivatsava said that the national convention of the Forum will be held in the city in 2020.



In his address IDFC Foundation CEO Dr N S Rajan said that happy employees deliver 30 per cent more productivity, two times more innovative solutions, which lead to less attrition in the organizations.

Any organization setting these things right always grows in a better way, he said.