30 Oct 2019, Edition - 1569, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Vedapatti village in Coimbatore cut off from mainstream for a while

Covai Post Network

October 30, 2019

Coimbatore : Vedapatti village on the outskirts was cut off from mainstream for a while, as the temporary bridge erected for smooth traffic immersed in flood waters in Noyyal river.

Due to heavy rains for the last few days, the bridge connecting Perur with Vedapatti had washed away and a temporary bridge erected for vehicle movement.

With the city experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the last three days, the Noyyal again started gushing, following which the temporary bridge also immersed this morning.

The administration prevented the vehicle movement as a precautionary measures, while the public were moving very cautiously by holding hands like chain.

With increased water flow, the people have been asked to be extra cautious while crossing the Noyyal river.

