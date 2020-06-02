  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2020, Edition - 1785, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana CM decides to extend lockdown till June 30 in containment zones.
  • Curbs are being eased but lowering of guard is not an option: PM Modi
  • Could tackle this crisis as Modi started readying 6 years ago: Yogi
  • Govt rejects Flipkart’s plan to enter food retail
Travel

Coimbatore

Vegetable vendors at TK Market seek permission to open all shops

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking permission to open all the vegetable retail shops functioning in T K Market in the heart of the city, the traders, who were allowed to open, will down their shutters for two days from today.

With nearly 450 shops in the market on Big Bazaar Street, the Corporation had given permission for 50 vvendors to open their shops, due to lock down situation.

The market, functioning since 1930, was closed for the last 65 days and allowing only 50 shops, will spoil the unity among the traders there, TK Market Vegetable Merchants Association President, S Rajendran said.

Seeking to allow all the shops to be opened, the market will be closed for two days from today, as the shopkeepers were in dire straits following no means for the livelihood for the last two months, he said.

Considering the plight of the vendors and their families, the corporartion should allow all the shops to function, he said and assured the administration to follow the lock down rules, including the social distancing.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿