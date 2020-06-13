Vehicles going with essential commodities must avail GRC trip sheet

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today directed the vehicles which transport essential commodities across the State to avail GRC Trip Sheet without fail.

As there were incidents of Coronavirus infection to some of those who had gone to Chennai to deliver vegetable, which is likely to spread to their families and contacts, Rajamani said in a statement.

Since vegetables from Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were transported to Chennai, it was mandatory for the drivers to avail GRC

trip sheet, he said.

Stating that there was all the possibility a driver returning from Chennai is infected with Covid-19, he said that there was a fear that it could be passed on to the families.

Considering this, the drivers, who returned from Chennai should immediately undergo test, along with their families for Coronavirus infection, he said.

Rajamani warned of stringent action against the owners and drivers of the vehiles if they failed to comply with the order.