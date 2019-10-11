  • Download mobile app
11 Oct 2019, Edition - 1550, Friday
Vehicles of govt staff clamped for haphazard parking in collectorate

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2019

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed at the district collectorate premises, as the two-wheeler owners found their vehicles under lock and chain .

The reason, they had parked their vehicle in the “No parking” area and collector K Rajamani had directed to clamp the vehicles parked there.

Though there is specific parking slot, particularly the government staff, vehicles were parked here and there causing trouble for others.

Rajamani who noticed the crisscross parking of the vehicles in front of the building, directed the traffic department to put all the vehicles to under lock and chain.

Police learnt that majority of the vehicle belonged to government staff, who in panic requested the release of vehicles.

As they were asked to contact the collector, they met him and assured not to park the vehicle in this manner in future.

