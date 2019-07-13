Venkatasubramaniam installed as Lions district governor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lion Venkatasubramaniam was installed as the District Governor of Lions Club District 324B5 for 2019-20 at a function held in Milan in Italy.

Venkatasubraaniam, installed at the four-day 102nd convention held from July 6, was given a rousing reception in the city by the club last night.

Club PRO S Prabhakaran presided over the function and welcomed the new governor.

Those offered felicitations include past district governors CGV Ganesan, BK Aruugam and TS Vijaykumar, a statement said.

A purse of Rs 35,000 was donated to the fund to support the girls’ education.