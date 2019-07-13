  • Download mobile app
13 Jul 2019, Edition - 1460, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Modi to visit NYC, Houston in September
  • Goa CM asks coalition mins to quit, cabinet reshuffle today
  • HDK takes opposition by surprise, seeks trust vote in assembly
  • NIA is conducting raids in Chennai. The raids are being conducted by Kochi’s NIA team.
Travel

Coimbatore

Venkatasubramaniam installed as Lions district governor

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Lion Venkatasubramaniam was installed as the District Governor of Lions Club District 324B5 for 2019-20 at a function held in Milan in Italy.

Venkatasubraaniam, installed at the four-day 102nd convention held from July 6, was given a rousing reception in the city by the club last night.

Club PRO S Prabhakaran presided over the function and welcomed the new governor.

Those offered felicitations include past district governors CGV Ganesan, BK Aruugam and TS Vijaykumar, a statement said.

A purse of Rs 35,000 was donated to the fund to support the girls’ education.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿