Coimbatore : Veteran DMK leader Ilancheran died here today after a brief illness.

The 84-year old Ilancheran was undergoing treatment for age-related illness at a private hospital and died without responding to treatment.

He has held various positions in the party, party sources said.

The district urban DMK secretary and MLA, N Kathik paid his last respect after placing a wreath.

Senior party office bearers and workers also paid homage to the departed soul, they said.