Veteran Tamil comedian passes away

Coimbatore : Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah passed away after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here.

He was 78 and leaves his wifei and daughter and his death came around 10 PM yesterday.

He has acted in more than 250 movies and acted with almost all the senior Tamil actors like M G Ramachandran, Shivaji Ganesan Rajanikanth, Kamalahassan, and new generation actors like Vijay and Ajith.

He was a native of Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode district and was living with her daughter for the last four year due to age related illness, family sources said.

After keeping for public to pay homage, the body was cremated this noon. The government has honoured him with ‘Kalai Mudumani’ award recently.