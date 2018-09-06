  • Download mobile app

06 Sep 2018

  • US has agreed to take action against Dawood Ibrahim and his group
  • CM Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao makes his stand clear, ‘Congress is Telangana’s biggest enemy’
  • RSS says it doesn’t support same sex relationships, but agrees with the SC that it isn’t a crime
  • KCR calls for early polls, decides to dissolve Assembly, resolution passed for early polls
  • CJI begins pronouncing verdict
  • UPA victim of lies, failed to stand up and defend itself: Kapil Sibal
  • Arun Jaitley rules out JPC on Rafale deal
  • Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for 2 hours today
Coimbatore

Veteran Tamil comedian passes away

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2018

Coimbatore : Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah passed away after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here.

He was 78 and leaves his wifei and daughter and his death came around 10 PM yesterday.

He has acted in more than 250 movies and acted with almost all the senior Tamil actors like M G Ramachandran, Shivaji Ganesan Rajanikanth, Kamalahassan, and new generation actors like Vijay and Ajith.

He was a native of Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode district and was living with her daughter for the last four year due to age related illness, family sources said.

After keeping for public to pay homage, the body was cremated this noon. The government has honoured him with ‘Kalai Mudumani’ award recently.

